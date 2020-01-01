Robson Communities Participate in LLS Fundraiser

Robson Resort Communities recently raised more than $59,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). Blood cancers have directly impacted several team member families and a colleague. Founder and Chairman Edward J. Robson generously matched every dollar raised.

Fundraising included a friendly competition between each Robson Resort community and the corporate office. Employees, homeowners, and vendors kindly donated to the cause during the month of October. At the halfway point, Robson Ranch Arizona was ahead on the leaderboard and received donuts for their efforts. However, in the end, PebbleCreek raised the most money and enjoyed a pizza lunch!

Several Robson team members joined more than 8,000 people to participate in the Greater Phoenix Light the Night Walk on Nov. 16. They carried illuminated lanterns to honor those touched by blood cancers. The event achieved a new record and raised more than one million dollars.

Senior vice president of the Robson Design Group, Karri Kelly, participated in the walk and spearheaded the fundraising drive. Karri said, “This touches all of us. We can fight against leukemia and lymphoma by banding together. That’s what life is about—being a part of the solution instead of just thinking it is someone else’s problem.” Karri will be recognized with the Hero Award as the top Executive Challenger for her organization and leadership of the Robson Resort Communities team.

Every three minutes a person is diagnosed with a blood cancer and every nine minutes someone dies from one. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) funds research to advance lifesaving treatments. They also provide support for patients and families. And LLS advocates for policies that protect patient access to lifesaving treatments.