Ring in the New Year with Casino Night

Tickets to the 2016 New Year’s Eve Bash at Robson Ranch sold out quickly once residents discovered that the event would be a repeat of last year’s highly successful Casino Night.

The event utilized the entire Ranch House Hermosa Ballroom, hallways and meeting rooms. Guests dined and were entertained in the main ballroom by the resident member “Time Bandits” band, and the dance floor was hoppin’ with couples and singles dancing to the tunes. Throughout the evening folks were able to meander among different venues offering Black Jack, Craps, Roulette, Poker and Let It Ride.

Chef Charlie presented a casino inspired buffet dinner featuring a seafood station with shrimp, snow crab claws, oysters on the half shell, mignonette and fresh citrus. This was accompanied by a salad station with assorted dressings and dinner rolls. The carving station offered Beef Tenderloin with Bordelaise Sauce. Hot side dishes included Prosciutto wrapped pork loin, black-eyed peas and local greens, au gratin potatoes with butternut squash, haricot vert and baby carrots.

To top off the evening the dessert station featured a chocolate fountain with assorted fruit tarts, petite fours and chocolate truffles. And of course, the evening concluded with a complimentary champagne toast to ring in the New Year!

If you weren’t able to attend this year’s event and would like to do so next year, be sure to look for announcements in late November, early December or swing by the Sports Club activities and events office for more information on ticket sales.