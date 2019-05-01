Record donation to Junior Golf Association of Arizona

Russ Stocek

Record donation this year to Junior Golf. This year and last we donated to Junior Golf Association of Arizona; prior to that we had donated to The First Tee of Phoenix. Both are great organizations that get kids involved in golf. The Junior Golf Association of Arizona (JGAA) is a non-profit organization, founded in 1983, that introduces Arizona’s youth to the game of golf and helps junior golfers develop golf and life skills through competitive programs and tournaments. In addition to developing programs at schools and assisting Arizona golf courses with their junior programs, the JGAA conducts more than 100 programs and activities, including etiquette clinics, tournaments and college prep seminars throughout Arizona each year. The JGAA awards two scholarship funds annually to high school senior members of the JGAA for their college education – the Tres Arnold and the John Wolfinger Memorial College Scholarships. The JGAA’s strong belief in teamwork and cooperation continues to guide the organization and is instilled in all of its members.

We had so much this year that it took three trips to get all the equipment to Phoenix. Luckily, they come to pick it up but it sure took a lot of space in my garage. Robson Ranch golfers gave 50 golf bags of all types, colors and shapes. There were 128 assorted woods, 238 irons and 43 putters. Many of us must have cleaned out our golf cabinets and garages. Some of the golf clubs were never used and even had the wrapping on them, but others were well used. Great job everyone!

In addition, there were 7200 golf balls some still in boxes but others probably found in the desert. They could not have been from us losing them. We gave 47 pairs of golf shoes, some of them not used. Five pull carts as well as a push cart were donated. Hundreds of golf tees as well as bags full of towels, hats and visors.

Great job everyone in supporting the game that we love. Hopefully many of these kids will be golfers for life to support golf in the future. Keep up the good work and save that equipment and balls for next year. v