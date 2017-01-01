RC Club moves to new RC Park

The Robson Ranch RC Club proudly announces the opening of its new RC Park.

Earlier this year, the club saw the need to expand its facilities to accommodate the needs of its growing membership. With the assistance of Robson management and contributions from club members, the club has now completed the construction of a beautiful new facility at the north end of Robson Ranch.

The new RC Park includes two runways for RC planes, two tracks with electronic lap counters for RC cars, public address system to announce races, shaded areas for pilots and drivers, a shaded spectator area and a large parking area for cars and golf carts. The area is easily accessible to Robson residents by car or golf cart.

Use of the Park is limited to members of the Robson Ranch RC Club. Flight instructors are available to assist would be flyers and seminars are held on the use and maintenance of RC cars. Of course, spectators and potential new members are encouraged to watch the flying and car racing events.

A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house will be held on Friday, January 6. All Robson residents are welcome. Anyone interested in learning more about these fascinating hobbies can access the club website at rrazrc.blogspot.com or call Butch Spiller at 770-265-0358.