Raffle Tickets on Sale for This Lovely “Desert Sky” Quilt

Diane Bohmert

Robson Ranch Material Girls are raffling off this beautiful queen size quilt as a fundraiser to support our charitable efforts within Robson Ranch and the outlying community. Your ticket purchase allows us to buy fabric, batting, and notions, to create these wonderful comfort quilts—and we thank you for your generosity.

Material Girls provide quilts to residents who were suffering a life-threatening illness or had lost a spouse; Pinal Advocacy Center which helps with crisis interventions; Eloy Senior Center; Eloy Police department (to have in their cars to comfort children in tragedy); and Casa Grande Cancer Treatment Center.

2020 Raffle Quilt FAQs

Imagine the colors of the desert at sunrise and sunset, and you have the idea that inspired the Material Girls to design such a beautiful, artful, quilt.

• 168 blocks make this queen size masterpiece.

• The design and quilting committee was led by Jodie Spiller and her team of talented quilters to include: Diane Bohmert, Kathy Riggs, Lou Downey, Deb Ellis, Joanne Johnson, Karn King, Susie Klopp, Donna Payne, Barbara Renthal, Liz Seaman, Dottie Walsh, Sharon White, and Marge Dougherty.

• You may purchase tickets by giving our Raffle Coordinator, Rebecca McKinney, a call at 619-672-7316. Tickets will be dropped off at your residence, and payment (cash or check) will be picked up with limited to no contact. Masks are required.

Ticket Prices: $1 for one ticket, $5 for six tickets, $10 for 12 tickets, or $20 for 25 tickets!

• Raffle drawing to be held in November. Winner does not need to be present to win.

The winner information will also be announced through Robson Ranch publications, and the Material Girls Club.

If you know of a Robson Ranch resident who is suffering from cancer, life threatening illness or injury, or with a spouse who has passed, please contact the Material Girls Charity Quilt Chairman, Marge Doughty, at 360-739-9990 (text or phone) or margehultman@gmail.com, or one of our committee chair people: Diane Bohmert at 651-434-1902, Karen Karpinski 815-954-0766, Karen Fruu at 520-429-4366, or Bea Pressler at 520-858-5379. We don’t want to miss anyone that is deserving of a quilt. To date, in 2020, Material Girls have made and given 17 quilts to residents, and another 85 quilts have been given to charities in Eloy.