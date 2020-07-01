Racers, Start Your Engines

Butch Spiller

The Robson Ranch Radio Control (RC) Club invites Robson residents to get involved in racing RC cars. It’s a competitive hobby that requires plenty of practice, but is a lot of fun. The tracks are located north of the community, just a few minutes from your home by car or golf cart. Just about anyone can learn from the many participants that meet twice a week for the races. Racers are divided into several classes, based on their skills.

Club members will help you out in purchasing a car. Typically, a car will cost you between $250 and $500. Of course, if you decide to add capabilities to your car, the price can get higher.

In order to get started, go to the club website at sites.google.com/view/rrrc and download a club registration form. Fill out their form and mail it to the club treasurer along with a check for your dues. We will have a club representative make arrangements to meet with you, give you a tour of the RC Park, and give you a newcomer’s brochure. All members are given codes to the gates so that they may use the tracks to practice 24/7.

For more information, contact Butch Spiller at 770-265-0358.