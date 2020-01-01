Prickly Art in Pen and Ink, Colored Pencil, and Watercolor

Nancy Friedman, Education Director

Given line by line instructions on how to draw three different cacti, eleven members of the Fine Arts Guild were required to draw all three cacti to keep their drawing skills sharp. Once the drawing practice was finished, JoAnn Bunyea shared a multitude of cactus types which she had drawn in pen and ink and finished in either colored pencil or watercolor. The group then selected a cactus or two to do in pen and ink and finish in their medium of choice.

Also, during November our first Art Gathering occurred with ten members attending. Although members could come and bring any project in any medium on which to work, the theme of the gathering was the library, plus tools available for use in graphite and colored pencil drawing. A challenge was given to those in attendance to draw or paint large on an 11” x 15” sheet of watercolor paper to which Doreen Beers accepted—done in pen and ink and watercolor.

The idea of the Art Gathering is to create a form in which members can meet each other, share their ideas and art, and enjoy each other’s company while sharing something they all enjoy—the love of art.