Pour Your Art Out

Nancy Friedman

On a quiet Saturday morning in November, Janet Buckingham demonstrated to Margie Thompson, Barbara Hunt, and Georgia Brosnihan the art of pouring. Janet has been pouring art for a couple of years now and has become quite versatile in her techniques. Since using the technique of pouring can become quite messy and ugly if the colors are mixed improperly, Janet only takes a few students at a time. The cost of paint and the pouring medium to make it flow appropriately are quite expensive. Therefore, Janet suggests color combinations from which students can choose to purchase and oftentimes accompanies them when purchasing their supplies. Janet has many examples of her pouring art at Studio II of the Creative Art Center, most of which are for sale.