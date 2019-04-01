Pottery studio news

Dip Glazing class Brush Glazing technique Hand-building Slab technique building a vase (birdhouse also shown using slabs). Dip Glazing results after being fired in the kiln. The ‘Draping’ technique is another clay construction technique.

The pottery studio has had a great month learning from seasoned volunteers about everything from “how to handle clay” to “how to throw it on the wheel until your head spins.” We have been having a great time getting to know each other and learning different ways to work with clay. We are planning many new classes and would like all of Robson to know they are welcome to join in the fun of letting your creativity get exercised or making pottery for gifts, home use, or any other reason.

The sale for the spring is passed, but November is on its way and you will have another chance to share your pottery.

We welcome your questions about pottery and are at the studio nearly every day if you have questions.

There is always a monitor on duty, so come on in and meet us!

All present members please check the boards in the studio for any upcoming classes.