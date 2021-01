Carol Breen, Reporter

Chuck and Cindy moved to Robson Ranch three years ago after having lived in Casa Grande for several years. They are quite the pottery team as Chuck likes to make structures and Cindy likes to create small objects to compliment Chuck’s work. Cindy also branches off and makes various styles of pottery. When not working on pottery you may find Chuck and Cindy buzzing around on their motorcycle. Cindy is also a member of Lady Links and Chuck plays golf with a men’s group.