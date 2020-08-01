Playing by the Rules

Larry Sundin

The COVID-19 pandemic has been quite a challenge for all of us as we’ve been learning to adhere to a whole new set of rules for doing life together. Some of the rules, like social distancing, have limited our ability to interact with friends and family. Other rules have made it impossible for us to meet together in larger gatherings. Like many other organizations, Rock Springs Church needed to figure out how to get together without violating the rules set forth by the CDC. With the closure of the Hermosa Ballroom, Rock Springs Church needed to find another way to worship together.

Given these unique circumstances, we began using the Zoom meeting application to produce our Sunday service. Now we are having people link into our “Zoom Service” from as far away as Hawaii. So, what at first seemed like a great obstacle has turned out to be a great opportunity to worship together with friends in the neighborhood, and reconnect with old friends that now live in other parts of the country.

But as great as it is to stay connected with one another online, we have all looked forward to the day when we’d be allowed to gather together and worship safely. After considering several alternatives we were given permission to hold an outdoor church service using golf carts, similar to cars at a drive-in movie. It worked well! With the ingenuity and help of many volunteers, we held our first outdoor worship service at 8 a.m. on June 21, in the softball parking lot. We even downloaded worship songs to our phones. It was so refreshing to reconnect and worship together at a safe distance. And even those without golf carts brought their lawn chairs and joined in! And then following our outdoor service, those who were not able to attend joined us for our usual 9:30 a.m. Zoom gathering. This was surely a unique day in the life of Rock Springs Church and Robson Ranch!

As we are adapting to our ever-changing circumstances, we’d love to have you join us on Sundays. If you are interested in participating in one of our online worship gatherings, please contact Pastor Sundin at rockspringsrr@gmail.com, and he will send you the link to our 9:30 a.m. Sunday online service. If you are interested in attending one of our outdoor golf cart worship services, our next scheduled outdoor gathering will be at 8 a.m. on Aug. 16.