Papercrafters Thank COVID Care Unit With 241 Hand-Decorated Cards

Jaine Toth

On Jan. 20, Pat Serveiss and Debra Fosnight delivered 241 hand-decorated cards expressing appreciation from the members of the Robson Papercrafting Club to the workers in the COVID unit at Banner Casa Grande Medical Center. Both Kathy Evans, RN, Director of COVID Care, and Volunteer Coordinator Karen Pitman, expressed appreciation for thinking of them during this stressful time. They opened two of the thank you cards and expressed admiration of their creativity. They assured Pat and Debra the cards would be well received. Pat and Debra thanked them for their tireless efforts and numerous hours working over the many months of this pandemic.

“It would have been a hugging kind of moment, but of course we couldn’t!” Debra said.

A follow-up ‘thank you’ email was received from Becky Hall, Executive Assistant, Human Resources Department, with whom the appointment to deliver the cards had been coordinated. Ms. Hall had also provided us the staff count, including doctors, nurses, and support staff, from the various departments directly affected by COVID-19 treatments. Each individual will receive one of the cards.

“Thank you again, to you and your card making team for all the fantastic cards, your thoughtfulness is appreciated,” Ms. Hall wrote.