Overall Robson Cup Challenge results

Cathy Kerley

On November 12, 2018 the ladies of the SaddleBrooke Ranch Women’s Golf Association hosted the Robson Cup Challenge here at the Ranch for the first time! Seven teams of twelve women competed from the surrounding Robson Communities including MountainView/Preserve, SaddleBrooke One, Oakwood, PebbleCreek, Quail Creek, Robson Ranch and SaddleBrooke Ranch. It was a bitter cold day with winds whipping, but the women persevered and finished the tournament. SaddleBrooke Ranch won the tournament with a team score of 754! Congratulations to our very own women golfers.

This year, our women golfers qualified to play in the Robson Cup Challenge by winning one monthly Queen of Swings tournament sponsored by Coyote Golf Cars. Their names were put in a hat and pulled out by our Pro Mike Jahaske to make up our team of twelve in six flights. The team was as follows: Flight 1 Jean Cheszek, Jo Helms and Barb Simms; Flight 2 Brenda Armenia; Flight 3 Colleen Carey; Flight 4 Marlyce Mycka, Debbie Shelton and Linda Sherfy; Flight 5 Cheryl Reddy and Flight 6 CJ Kerley, Teri Fraser and Jeanne Osterlund.

Our ladies who won in their flight with net scores included: Flight 1 Barb Simms won 1st place with a low net of 73; Flight 2 Brenda Armenia won 3rd place with a net sore 76; Flight 4 Debbie Shelton won 1st place with a net score 74 and Marlyce Mycka won 2nd place with a net score 76; Flight 5 Cheryl Reddy won 6th place with a net score of 77 and in Flight 6 Terri Fraser won 1st place with a net score of 74 and Jeanne Osterlund won 4th place with a net score of 77.

Overall low gross score for the tournament was our very own Jean Cheszek with a score of 69! Way to go, Jean! She even beat the pros by nine strokes! Our pros, Mike Jahaske and Ken Steinke, played against the other pros including Mike Karpe from MountainView/Preserve, Eddy Renio from Oakwood, Joel Jaress from Quail Creek and Jay Wilson from Robson Ranch. Our assistant pro Ken Steinke won overall low gross with a 78 beating out all the other pros by one stroke!

In addition to the flight winners, prizes were awarded for closest to the pins. Hole No. 2 won by Pro Joel Jaress from Quail Creek; Hole No. 5 won by Alice Dyke from Quail Creek; Hole No. 12 won by Barb Simms from SBR and Hole No. 14 won by Chris Gould from Quail Creek.

After the tournament, the ladies were treated to a wonderful lunch in our new Ranch Grill Ballroom. Thanks to the lovely fall decorations by Mindy Hawkins and her committee, Bonnie Stark and CJ Kerley, the ballroom looked beautiful.

The tournament was a huge success due to the hard work of the events committee and many others. A huge thank you to Chair Marlyce Mycka, Jeanne Osterlund, Jean Cheszek and Mindy Hawkins. In addition, we want to thank the women spotters Nancy Galant, Stephanie Gaskill, Sue Wells and Susan Ness who also fought those bitter cold winds. Rules persons included Charlene Culver and Cheri Alfrey. The SBRMGA provided the bag handlers to help set up all the carts. Thank you, gentlemen: Richard Osterlund, Mark Klicker, Guy Shelton, Eric Taylor, Bill Mihal, Bill Klappenback and Mike Mycka.

Last but not least, another big thank you to our ladies who manned the registration table: Deb Lawon, Gaye Ohanian, Susan Pharr and Carol Mihal. And, of course, we want to thank our photographers Brian Kerley, Trish Kelly and CJ Kerley. Also, we thank our club pros Mike Jahaske and Ken Steinke for making the leader board and scorecards and providing our local rules to the women as well as making all the announcements. A lot of time and planning went in by all to make this event fabulous!

Next year’s Robson Cup Challenge will be hosted by the Women’s Golf Association at MountainView and the Preserve.