Operation Christmas Child – the power of a simple gift

Robson Ranch community neighbors, in conjunction with Rock Springs Church, gathered in the Hermosa Ballroom on November 1st for a huge Operation Christmas Child shoebox packing party.

Operation Christmas Child, A Samaritan’s Purse Ministry sends shoeboxes packed with toys to needy children around the world.

Laughter and joy filled the room as over 100 neighbors’ stuffed shoeboxes with toys, dolls, school supplies, hats, socks, games, cars, stuffed animals, books, and hygiene items.

Thanks to the generosity of Robson Ranch community members over 2,250 boxes were packed.

A special thanks to the set-up, box building and loading and lifting crews that worked tirelessly to make this party a great success.

Thank you to all who gave of their time and energy to pack boxes. Thank you to all who worked prior to the party preparing items for packing.

Thank you for the generous gifts that fund the $9 per box shipping. Many needy children will be impacted by your generosity.

If you would like to learn more about this worldwide ministry or participate throughout the year, please contact Dave and Bev Douglas at 520-876-4363.