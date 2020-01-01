News from the Sky: Gain Airport Knowledge by Taking a Free Airport Tour

David J. Ramirez, public information officer

Venture into the history and little-known facts about America’s Friendliest Airport by taking part in the free, pre-scheduled tours that Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport offers twice-a-month.

The structured tours are approximately 90 minutes long and have been hugely popular. In 2018, more than 630 individuals participated on 25 tour dates the airport held.

Led by knowledgeable volunteer navigators, the tours showcase the airport’s rich history, customer amenities, and upcoming projects.

Participants ride the PHX Train, view museum artifacts, and learn from tour guides who highlight airport facts, trivia, and landmarks.

The free tours are open to adults and children and operate on the second Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. and the fourth Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

The tours are also offered in Spanish, with dates and times arranged between interested parties and airport personnel.

The tours typically begin in Terminal 4 on Level 1 near the A & D elevators. The tours are held in an air-conditioned environment, and attendees do not need to be traveling to participate.

Parking is available in the airport terminal garages and parking areas for $4 per hour.

Attendees can also take Valley Metro Rail to the 44th Street Station and easily connect to the PHX Sky Train.

To participate, individuals and groups must sign up in advance on the airport’s website. Please plan on joining a tour to learn more about all that Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has to offer.

To learn more and to sign up, visit www.skyharbor.com/tours.