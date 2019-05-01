New website launched

Melani Caron, CAAM, CMCA, General Manager

As announced at the March Coffee with the GM meeting, the Northstar website was launched on April 1. It’s important to note that our previous website, www.robsonranchazhoa.org, is no longer accessible as of March 31, 2019.

Your initial sign-in will require your member number.

* If you have a member card, your member number will be on the card.

* If you have a copy of your dues invoice, the member number will be on your invoice.

* Your member number is also on your member statement for Food and Beverage and Pro Shop charges.

If you do not have access to any of the above, please email: nicole.mccracken@robson.com to request your number. You may also stop by the HOA office in the Ranch House from 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Monday–Friday.

After you sign in the first time, you will be asked to create a new password. The link is: https://members.robsonranchazhoa.org.

When you log in to review your account, the personal information you can see is not visible to everyone else. Legal names are required because it is linked to the deed and your property. Any changes you would like made to your profile will have to be approved.

The new website will continue to have a message board and a direct link to both the Sports Club golf Chelsea reservation system and the pickleball court reservation system.

A new feature on the Northstar website: You will be able to review your charges for the restaurant, pro shop and your HOA dues. We are working on your being able to review your Loyalty Reward points which is not ready at this time. As of April 1, you will also be able to view your yearly food and beverage obligation.

Another feature on Northstar will allow you to pay your member charges which is for those who have signed up for charging privileges such as the restaurant, pro shop or event purchases. Sometime in June, you will be able to pay your HOA dues. I will send out an email when the time comes.

Lastly, Northstar is continuing to work on the events module which will allow you to purchase event tickets online. As soon as this is up and running, I will let you know.

Please take some time to explore the website and, if you have any questions or concerns, please let us know.