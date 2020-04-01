New Dinner Hours Go Into Effect

Did you know we recently started serving our dinner menu items at an earlier time? Tuesday through Saturday you can now order off the dinner menu starting at 4 p.m.! Each evening also has a different themed meal for you to enjoy, in addition to our regular menu.

Tuesday – Fiesta Tuesday

Wednesday – Date Night

Thursday – Throwback Thursday

Friday – This Evening’s Catch

Saturday – Prime Rib Special and Buffet

Please remember dinner specials are first-come first-served.

Reservations are recommended. You can make reservations by calling 520-426-3331 and pressing 1.