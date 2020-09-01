Diana Oleson

I was looking for something to make with all the embroidery thread that I have, and I came across a pattern for crochet earrings. The skeleton earrings and brooch were a lot of fun to make.

My next project is going to be to learn to weave, this is something that I have always wanted to do. And now I have plenty of time to explore the world of weaving. I cannot wait for my loom to show up.

I hope to have a variety of skills by the time the virus is under better control than it is now, so that I can offer free classes in more than just knitting, crocheting, hand embroidery, cross stitching, and needle point. You are never too old to learn something new—all you need is the desire.

The Needle Crafters meet in the Creative Arts Center on Thursdays from 10 to 12 a.m. Please contact 541-671-0634 for more information.