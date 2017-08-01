Needle Crafting Group news

Diana Oleson

The hours have changed for the summer to 10:00 to noon.

We have a lot of items made for our charity, but we could use more helping hands. If you knit, crochet or looking to learn, come join us at the creative arts center.

We have items in the showcase at the creative arts center for sale; the proceeds go back into purchasing more supplies. Great for last minute gifts.

Judy Ault conducted a class on how to make pom poms last month.

Some of you must be thinking, who knits in 100+ weather? There are lighter fibers that can be used to knit with like ribbon, a lacy yarn and fabric.

I am thinking of having classes starting in October on some of these fibers. Watch for flyers next to the exercise room. If anyone has an idea for a class they would be interested in taking, please email me at dianaoleson1@gmail.com.

I hope everyone is enjoying their summer.