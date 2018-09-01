Needle Crafters to meet Thursdays in the Creative Arts Center

Diana Oleson

Before I left for Washington, my neighbor Jan brought me a bag of small balls of yarn and challenged me to make something from them. And I may add, really good yarn.

So far, I have made a pocket pal race car and two bracelets, with one in progress.

I love a good challenge!

I really miss the Thursday morning needle crafters get together; looking forward to October when we reconvene our sessions. Anyone interested in our group please email me at dianaoleson1@gmail.com.

We meet at the Creative Arts Center on Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to noon, no experience needed; we will teach you to knit, crochet, counted cross stitch, needle point and knit with a loom.