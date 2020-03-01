Needle Crafters News

Diana Oleson

The Needle Crafters are making items for various charities and for the craft fair. All proceeds from the craft fair go to buying supplies we need to make charity items. Our needle crafter’s can also work on personal items.

The charities that we are presently working on are Operation Christmas Child, Morning of Generosity, and Veterans of Eloy.

If any of you knitters have small balls of yarn that you do not want, please bring them to the Creative Arts Center on Thursday, from 9 a.m. to noon, and the Needle Crafters will put them to good use.

If there is an item that you would like to see at the craft fair in the knitted or crochet category, please email me at dianaoleson1@gmail.com by May.

Tip of the month: To correct crooked hot-glued items, warm the glue with a hand-held blow dryer, and reposition.

Hope everyone has a Happy St. Patrick’s Day!