Needle Crafters continue their recycling creations

Diana Oleson

Welcome to our newest members Jeannine, Bonnie and Jeanne; we are so glad to have you in our needle craft group.

Jeannine is crocheting matts for the homeless, using clean, recycled plastic bags. It takes 500 to 700 bags to make one matt, so keep those bags coming. Drop them off in the sport club coffee area.

The needle crafters have been busy making scarfs, hats and gloves for the shoe box project due in December for children in need.

Judy is our expert on the loom and has created some adorable hats and scarves. If you are interested in making any of these items please join us at the Creative Arts Center on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to noon. We are still accepting donations of yarn and knitting or crochet supplies.