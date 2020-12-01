National Mahjongg League News

Mary Beth Fisher

Robson Ranch has a very active and generous community of mahjongg players. Twenty-four residents have learned the game since August, all while respecting current guidelines around the virus we are facing.

In addition, those players from 2019 who ordered cards through me, Mary Beth Fisher, as the Collector, donated $244 to Arizona Alliance Cancer Care (AACC), in Casa Grande. The funds are returned to those clubs who order new cards through their collector. The league prints cards and returns funds to these clubs who select their charity.

We choose AACC this year as several members, or their family members, have received cancer care at their facility. Having a state-of-the-art treatment center locally can facilitate recovery as there is no long-distance travel.

Collection will begin for 2021 cards Dec. 15, 2020. The price for 2021 cards will be $10 for large print and $9 for standard print, an increase of a dollar per card. The last day to order is Jan. 29, 2021. Exact change is required to order.