Mixed Putting League recent results

Mona Rod and Gloria Lamere

Even through the busy holiday season, dedicated homeowners were out on the putting green on Thursdays, competing for the traveling trophy of our mixed putting league.

The December 21 competition included braving the “cold” due to windy conditions. Net winners were Robin Barber, first; Dell Hoff, second; Terry Kumbers, third. Gross scores were won by DuWayne Lamere, first; Nicole Barber, second; Larry Sundin, third. The two blind draws were won by Mike Hart and Jim Bellach. The money hole was worth $33 and was shared by Pat Hawkins, Betty Kumbera and Nick Pike.

The January 4 competition was played on a beautifully warm afternoon. Net winners were Sharon Kasper, first; Steve Lorenzen, second; Everett Goin third. Gross winners were Larry Sundin, first; DuWayne Lamere, second; Jim Bellach, third. The two blind draws were won by Mike Bohmert and Cindy Sorensen. The money hole was a tough one this week, and even though the weather cooperated no one got that hole-in-one so the money will be carried over to our next event (which will be on January 18).

Special thanks to the grill for the $25 gift certificates that were won by Paul Hoff and Al Kindt.

The next event will be on January 18, so sign up at the pro shop for a fun afternoon. Everyone is welcome to play, so if you have a guest staying with you bring them along! The round usually takes about an hour to play, followed by the enjoyment of refreshments at the grill with old and new friends.