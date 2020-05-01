Meet Heather Hardesty, RRAZ Banquet Manager

Heather Hardesty, Banquet Manager

Hello Robson Ranch,

If we have not met yet, my name is Heather Hardesty. I am the banquet manager here at Robson Ranch AZ. We have so many great events for you to attend.

The banquet department provides catering and plans personal parties for you. If you are interested, please reach out to me, and we can begin planning your events now. Please see below for a new, unique, and popular service just for you.

What we are currently focused on, is providing grocery services for our homeowners. Groceries to Go are available directly through the HOA website, and we provide same day delivery. Some of the items available include: milk, bread, eggs, a nice variety of meat, and fresh produce. Grocery orders do count toward your food and beverage minimum! For the full list and pricing for groceries, please refer to the HOA website; the pricing does fluctuate weekly.

Groceries are picked up at the roundabout in front of the HOA office. Items will be placed in the trunk or hatch of the car. Please check the website for hours of operation, and watch your emails for updates.

The chef is working on adding more items each week, including some freshly made and baked items that will be featured when available.

Another food offer we have available for you include appetizers or larger food portions that are intended for you to have prepared food for at least a few days. A few items being offered are chicken parmesan, a cheese board, coconut chicken, pot stickers, and an antipasto tray. For the full list, please log in to the HOA website. Ordering and pick-up is the same as the groceries.

We are also going to begin sharing recipes with you for meal ideas, based on what we have for sale with the groceries.

If you have any questions or need assistance with events, groceries, or appetizers, please do not hesitate to contact Heather at Heather.hardesty@robson.com or 520-450-8643.

I hope to see you at an event soon!