Material Girls Quilting

Diane Bohmert

Since reopening the studio, Material Girl members have been busy quilting their quilts on the long arm. We also have seen several members post on our Facebook page, quilt tops that they have completed and are looking forward to quilting when they return.

The machine embroidery group also has been busy with spring/summer projects like table topper quilts, fanny packs, bird houses, hot air balloons, and a baby bag with toys.

If you like to quilt, machine embroidery, or sew and are interested in becoming a member, we welcome you to stop by any Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and see the creativity taking place.