Material Girls eagerly await the Robson Ranch annual Arts and Crafts show November 16

Don’t forget to stop by the Material Girls’ booth at the Robson Ranch annual Arts and Crafts Show and Sale on Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom. The Material Girls club has worked very hard this year to make a variety of homemade items that you will enjoy. We will have Christmas, Hanukkah, and Thanksgiving holiday items for sale. We also have table runners and toppers in various sizes and colors, microwave bowls in beautiful cactus, wine, and coffee themed fabrics, colorful tote bags, and coin purses, and hand and foot mats, just to name a few. We have made sports bag tags, steering wheel covers, pickleball paddle covers, and doggie scarves in a variety of southwest, pickleball-themed material, and requested sports teams.

We appreciate our community’s support in helping us continue our comfort quilt projects, which are given to Robson Ranch residents who have lost a spouse or are experiencing a life-threatening illness. We also provide comfort quilts to various local charities. Thank you for your support!