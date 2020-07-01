Material Girls Donate Fabric

Diane Bohmert

Did you know that Material Girls donate our fabric scraps and batting? Peggy and Harold Hall, from Arizona City, use our scraps to make doggie beds. The Halls have been picking up our scraps for the past seven years. Material Girls have a 30-gallon barrel in our studio, and fill it approximately every other week during the winter months. For each barrel of scraps, 12 beds are made, which is approximately 144 beds from October to April. During our stay at home, the sewing continued with masks, quilts, and other sewing projects. When the studio reopened after the two-month shut down, our members that were still here dropped off enough scraps to fill two 30-gallon barrels. The beds are donated to the animal shelter at the Pinal County Fairgrounds at 11-mile corner. Every adopted dog goes home with their own bed.

We are all very excited to be back in the studio. If you are interested in becoming a member, we welcome you to stop by any Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and see the creativity taking place.