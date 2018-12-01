Material Girls are back in action

Jean Handlen

December already? Where has the year gone? Almost all our quilters and sewers are back to enjoy our wonderful Arizona winter with sewing and quilting. Thanks to Mr. Robson we are starting off our season in our brand new studio. Our new room was a wonderful surprise as we now have over 70 members! A special thanks to our Planning Committee made up of Jackie Marshall, Sue Price, Lois Sauer, Bea Pressler and Mary Syer for all their hard work to make this move smooth as silk. Good job, ladies!

December is shaping up to be a busy month. On the 1st and the 15th we will be stripping! No, not that kind of stripping; we will be making quilts from strips of fabric. On the 3rd Jackie Marshall is offering a tutorial on using Zips By The Yard. December 5 we’re going to take a social break to catch up with everyone along with a “Show and Tell” so everyone can see what people have been making during the summer. On the 11th Jackie Marshall will be showing us how to make “A Cute Bag” by Wonder Woman Quilts and on the 12th its’ “Quilt ’til You Wilt. Our business meeting will be held on the 14th at 9:30 a.m. and on the 18th the machine embroiderers will meet and do some embroidery on their big machines.

The raffle committee members have been busy over the summer piecing together the top for the new raffle quilt. Wait until you see it, it’s fantastic!

For those who are not familiar with the Robson Ranch Material Girls, here is a little about us. We welcome all residents and their house guests to join us. You can visit two times before we collect your dues, which are $20 per year. With that money we purchase fabric and supplies to make comfort and charity quilts. Comfort quilts are given to our own Robson Ranch residents who have a serious illness or lose a spouse. Please contact Marge Doughty at 360-739-9990 if you know of someone you feel might need one.

We do lots of member-taught projects during our business year, which is November through April, always optional, of course. Come and sew with us; we have a lot of fun! The sewing room is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

If you would like more information about the club please contact one of the following members: Karn King 520-233-0227 karnking.ca@gmail.com, Donna Payne 815-488-6861 dpayne5689@gmail.com, Robin Tisinger 520-423-2623 1Craftycouponer@gmail.com or Patty Folly 503-804-6260.