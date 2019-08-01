MasterMind! trivia activities are alive and well during the summer months. Enjoy the question sets that are available in the coffee bars and in the Tack Room on Thursday nights.

Mastermind! is expanding its operations. There will be a tournament this autumn that is patterned after the Family Feud television game show, so

start your planning now. The MasterMind! Feud tournament is aimed at teams from the various Robson Ranch clubs and organizations, such as the bridge club against the softball team or the quilting group against the pickleball players. Each MasterMind! Feud team must have three to members.

There is no cost to participate in the MasterMind! Feud tournament, and prizes will be awarded to the winning team. If you want to play, send an email message to Sam Ellis at mmindfun@gmail.com for your club or organization. A limited number of spots are available.

Also, the autumn 201 MasterMind! Trivia Tournament of Champions (a Jeopardy-style event for individuals) is scheduled for Oct. 22. If you want to be a contestant, send an email message to Sam Ellis.

As a reminder, the MasterMind! website, mmindfun.wixsite.com/mysite, has sample trivia questions and information about various events.

Here are some brainteasers that might be of immediate interest:

1. Who was the third president of the United States?

2. Who played the role of Scarlett O’Hara in Gone with the Wind?

3. What is the capital city of Montana?

4. What famous speech was given at a cemetery on Nov. 19, 1863?

5. What is a person’s zodiac sign if he or she was born on June 30?

6. What kind of fur is used to make the hats of the United Kingdom’s Queen’s Guards?

7. What famous aviation accident occurred in New York City on July 28, 1945?

8. Who said, “You can observe a lot just by watching”?

9. What is the national sport of Japan?

10. Who married Carlo Ponti in 1957?