Maintenance Team decorates Ranch House Christmas tree

Nicole McCracken

Our Maintenance Team here at Robson Ranch stays very busy each day with work orders to fix various things around the property. This year, we have issued close to 550 work orders! That includes areas such as the Sports Club, the Ranch House, Food and Beverage, Golf and more. We decided to give them one very important work order this year: decorate the Christmas tree at the Ranch House. If you have visited the Ranch House recently, you would have noticed what a wonderful job they have done. Please tell them how beautiful it is when you see them around the Ranch! Thank you to Kacey, Dan and Trent.