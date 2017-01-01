Mah Jongg tournament set for January

We are pleased to announce the second annual Robson Ranch Mah Jongg Tournament, which will take place Monday, January 30, beginning at 9:00 a.m. The program will be held at the Ranch House. The cost is $20 per person, which includes a continental breakfast, lunch, door prizes and awards. Play will start in the morning, break for lunch and will resume after, ending mid-afternoon with awards for first, second and third place.

All levels are welcome, and special play will be held for very new players. Tickets will go on sale early January. Be on the lookout for ticket sale information on Next Door. Mary Beth will also start accepting money for the 2017 cards. They are $9 each.

For more information contact either Mary Beth Fisher at Marybeth5938@msn.com or Sharon Girard at sgirardpa@hotmail.com. We look forward to having another successful event. Hope all Robson Ranch Mah Jongg Mavens join us for this very special day of fun and play.