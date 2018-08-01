Live Music at Robson Ranch Grill – Mark your calendars

Mark your calendars now for these can’t-be missed shows!

Robson Ranch Grill does not accept reservations on Live Music Nights. Seating is first come, first served.

August Live Music

August 8: Angel Perez

August 22: Time Bandits

August 31: Sandy & Perry

Monthly Root Beer Social at the Grill will be on Wednesday, August 22 from 3:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

Inclusive Root Beer Floats $2.50, Military Discount (MD) $2.25

Vanilla ice cream, root beer, whipped cream, chocolate sauce

Inclusive Not Your Father’s Root Beer Floats $4.50, MD $4.05

Vanilla ice cream, N.Y.F. root beer, whipped cream, chocolate sauce

Just Root Beer $3.00, MD 2.70

No additional discounts. Compliments of F&B Management, while supplies last.