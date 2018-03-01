Lady Lynx do the Cupid Shuffle

Connie Drew

Thirty-two ladies joined together to do the Cupid Shuffle on February 8 as the Lady Lynx celebrated Valentine’s Day on the golf course. The winning team of Pam Reese, Pat Hawkins, Jeanette Favreau and Meg Haber celebrated their victory with a Chocolate fountain and fondue party.

Lady Lynx is a group of ladies who play nine holes of golf each week, following USGA rules. Game day is every Thursday at 1:30. Sign-up by Monday at noon in the Pro Shop.

All new players are asked to complete the membership form located in the sign-up book in the Pro Shop.

For more information or to get started with this fun group of lady golfers contact Mary Lizotte at 763-229-2346 or email dandmlizotte@msn.com.