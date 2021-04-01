Join the Jewelry Club!

Judi Mutal-Gove

New members are welcome! The Jewelry Club has returned to the Creative Arts Center as of March 1.

The goal of the club is to promote interest and training in the art of jewelry making of all forms in a positive and safe environment that encourages all skill levels. Membership is open to all Robson Ranch residents, both permanent and short term. By joining now, your membership is free until dues are collected in November.

COVID safety guidelines are limiting the number of members we can have in the studio, and mask wearing will continue until all restrictions are lifted.

We now have a display of jewelry made by members in the display case inside the main entrance to Studio 5, where we gather. Many pieces are for sale, and many pieces have been made to benefit Beads of Courage, our charity of choice. Come check it out!

Upcoming Classes:

April 8 or 9: Orientation and Beading 101 for newbies

April 15 or 16: Springtime Beads on Memory Wire

April 22nd or 23rd: Beading 102 (This class is necessary for most future classes.)

April 20 or 30: The Bird and Hibiscus Bracelet

May 13 or 14: Beaded Leather Wrap

May 27 and 28: Using Knots in your Jewelry Designs

Our studio hours are Thursdays 9 a.m. to noon, Fridays 1 to 4 p.m., and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m.

If you have specific questions or need more information about each class, call the Jewelry Club president, Judi Mutal-Gove, at 206-790-4409.

To sign up for classes or be placed on our mailing list, contact Pat Paulsen at 518-929-6237 or by email at [email protected] Class sizes are limited so respond soon!