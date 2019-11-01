It’s time! The sale we’ve all been waiting for

Rebecca McKinney

It’s time for the sale we’ve all been waiting for! The annual Robson Ranch Arts and Crafts Fall Show and Sale in the beautiful Hermosa Ballroom will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s a tradition. Come out and support our creative clubs, resident artists, and crafters. They have some beautiful things to show you! There will be must-have treasures in fused glass, stained glass, mixed media art, and jewelry; quilted, sewn, knitted, and embroidered items; soaps, lotions and candles; pottery, home décor, greeting cards, gourds, wood crafts, paintings, fine art prints, and much more.

The holidays are right around the corner. We’re sure you need something to add to your home, gifts for friends, or even for yourself. Shop early for best selection.

Don’t forget the beautiful Southwest 2019 Material Girls Raffle Quilt drawing will be at 1:45 p.m.

And if you’re doing the Alzheimer’s Walk at 9 a.m., stop by afterwards at 10 a.m. and shop.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the Ballroom Bar starting at 10 a.m. The menu will include chicken caesar wraps, turkey and cheese sandwiches, or ham and cheese sandwiches on wheat bread—all served with chips for $11.50 each. Robson member card charges will be accepted.

Bring your cash or checkbook and, at some booths, even credit cards will be accepted.

Your friends and neighbors have worked hard to make this sale a success, so come join us.

For more information, contact Sharon White at sharon.white4249@gmail.com or Rebecca McKinney at rsm201193@gmail.com.