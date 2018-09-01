Introducing the new Resort Series at Robson Ranch

Adding to its already impressive lineup of home designs, Robson Ranch Arizona is introducing the new Resort Series this summer.

“Comprised of two new home designs, the new Resort Series, accompanied by extraordinary amenities, will provide buyers one of the most outstanding values available,” said Steven Berry, Senior Vice President, Architecture and Design for Robson Communities, Inc.

These innovative plans include open-concept living, two bedrooms, two baths and other remarkable features for affordable, resort-style living. Plus, the abundant outdoor living spaces are perfect to entertain friends and family. The Resort Series will offer three exterior elevation choices: Spanish Colonial, Arizona Ranch and Desert Prairie.

The Capri features 1,232 sq. ft. yet lives much larger, with a great room and spacious kitchen that flows effortlessly to the outdoor living area. There are several design options which allow the buyer to personalize the plan to fit their lifestyle needs, including an expanded laundry room, garage extension and optional den.

At 1,487 sq. ft., the Cabo is designed for ease of living. The large kitchen is strategically located to provide great sightlines through the dining area and great room to the spacious outdoor living space. To personalize the home, options are smartly suited to further address lifestyle wants and include a front nook, extended master bedroom and converting the den into an optional third bedroom.

Models are anticipated to break ground late summer. For more details on our Resort Series, please contact the Robson Ranch Arizona Sales Office at 520-426-3300.