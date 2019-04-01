Indoor cycling is here

What are the benefits of indoor cycling?

1. It’s a huge calorie burner. Indoor cycling can burn anywhere from 400 to 800 calories per class, which is up there with an hour of running or jogging, only you get to sit down for parts of class! It’s pretty rare to not see people coming out of a cycle class drenched in sweat, so you know they’ve been working hard.

2. It can help build strength and not just in your legs. Do it with the correct form and you can strengthen not only your legs, but also your core, your back and even your arms if you do some upper-body exercises while on the bike.

3. It’s low impact and easy on your joints. Low impact does not mean low intensity; it simply means it’s easier on your joints and reduces the risk of injury.

4. It requires little skill or coordination. The music is going, your heart is pumping and you’re moving to the music, as if in a dance. But unlike a dance class, you don’t have to be coordinated at all. You don’t have to have any skill, really. It’s a very simple movement, just pedaling in a smooth circle. All you have to do is follow the instructor’s instructions and you’re good to go!

5. You don’t have to think. Unlike many other workouts, there aren’t any moves or steps to learn. You don’t have to be careful where you’re stepping and you don’t have to keep track of any balls or ropes. In fact, you could completely zone out and give your brain a break for the duration of the class and you’ll be perfectly fine. Isn’t that a relief?

On Wednesday, March 13 we will be offering two Cycle Demo classes. The demos are scheduled for noon-12:30 p.m. and 12:30-1:00 p.m. Sign up is required. There are ten bikes available for use. During the demonstrations you will learn how to set the correct seat and body positions and learn the different positions for your hands while participating in a short class.

Beginning the week of March 18, the following classes will be offered on a first come first serve basis.

Cycle and Core Mondays, noon-12:50 p.m. – This class combines a cardio cycling workout followed by core strength training. It consists of at least 30 minutes of beginner cycling, followed by core exercises (targeting the abdominal muscles and lower back). Led by Dalia Blunt, $4 single class or you can purchase a punch card at the front desk of the Sports Club. First class is free to try!

Beginning Indoor Cycling Tuesdays, 9:00-9:50 a.m. – This class is a beginning cardio cycling workout led by Dalia Blunt. $4 single class or you can purchase a punch card at the front desk of the Sports Club. First class is free to try!

Indoor cycling is here