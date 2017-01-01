Home and Home Golf with Mission Royale

On November 28 Mission Royale sent 36 golfers to Robson Ranch for the first day of a two-day golf tournament. The teams consisted of two Robson Ranch golfers and two Mission Royale golfers playing against each other with the winner getting a point for the front nine, a point for the back nine and a point for low total. The golfers played a best ball where the lower of the scores from each team compared with the low net from the other team. After the first day Robson Ranch had 36-1/2 points to 17-1/2 points for Mission Royale.

On Friday, December 2, all the golfers played at Mission Royale. The same teams matched up. Here Mission had the advantage at their home course. Although Mission played well, the final result was Robson Ranch 57 to Mission 51. This was redemption for the Robson team as last year Mission Royale was victorious. This was the second meeting for this annual fun golf event, and we expect it to occur again late in 2017.

Thanks to Don Juillerat and Eldon Lee for their work in organizing the event along with Don Turcotte from Mission Royale. The banquet staff here at Robson did an excellent job of providing a good lunch when the golf was completed. Thanks also to Jay Wilson who helped us with the scoreboard.

The prizes were all individual with only the bragging rights for the team win, which now belongs to Robson Ranch. Robson Ranch won 15 of the 22 prizes the first day and overall, both days, won 55% of the individual prizes.

The following Robson Ranch individuals won prizes at Robson Ranch.

Flight 1 – Low Gross: Nick Pike; Low Net: 2. Ted Poplawski, 3. Roger Shelton, 4. Bill Rod, 6. Darryl Serian

Flight 2 – Low Net: 1. Lloyd Fleming, 2. Don Juillerat, 6. John Sullivan

Flight 3 – 1. Terry Kumbera, 2. DuWayne Lamere, 3. Dale Mumy, 5. Larry Henry

Flight 4 – 1. Joe Paulsen, 2. Stan Lukasik, 3. Tom Rider

At Mission Royale

Flight 1 – Low Net: 2. Darryl Serian, 1. Nike Pike

Flight 2 – 1. Craig Spittel

Flight 3 – 1. Dale Mumy, 2. Scott Jensen, 5. Tom Landin

Flight 4 – 3. Joe Paulsen, 5. Tom Rider