Home Design Trends: Make style the focus of your home renovation

(Family Features) If a home makeover is on your horizon, it’s the perfect time to take note of design trends that may help shape your project. Today’s hottest looks leave plenty of room for personal interpretation, so it’s easier than ever to incorporate the latest looks for a home that seamlessly blends your personality with on-trend decor and design elements.

Eye-catching detail

Understated elegance, a look that many designers have favored in the past, is losing ground to more prominent design features that make no bones about attracting attention. Colorful woodwork in the kitchen, vibrant patterns such as marble countertops, jewel-toned textiles and bold details like nail-head patterns on furnishings are all evidence of a bolder style. The trick is to blend elements carefully and avoid competing pieces that create more of a mish-mash than a stylish statement.

The “fifth wall”

The ceiling represents an untapped design opportunity with the power to completely transform spaces from top to bottom. Incorporating the “fifth wall” into your design allows you to set your sights higher than the average wall. Current interior design trends show an increased use of vibrant colors, creative wallpapers and even wood cladding on ceilings, aiming to make a statement that places the fifth wall at the center of a room’s overall decor.

Another must-have for a stunning fifth wall design is skylights, which provide a connection to nature, whether it’s a view of the sky on a sunny day, treetops, a passing rain storm or a starry night sky. Skylights provide balanced, natural light that can make colors appear truer while enhancing interior decor. In addition, strategically introducing natural light from above can free up wall space for cabinetry or artwork and make small rooms feel larger.

“Skylights bring much more than natural light into a space. They give occupants the feeling of being outdoors with elements like a sky view, gentle breezes and the smell of fresh air,” said Ross Vandermark, national product manager for Velux America. “By fully incorporating the fifth wall into a room’s decor, homeowners can create beautifully designed rooms that engage all of the senses.”

Beyond the aesthetic benefits, special features can enhance the practical use of skylights. For example, for added flare and light control, homeowners can add blinds to Velux Skylights, choosing from more than 100 colors and styles for a pop of color on the ceiling that echoes accent colors below. Many models also offer remote control operation for convenience in raising and lowering the blinds and even opening skylights to let in some fresh air. Learn more about making skylights the focal point of your fifth wall design at whyskylights.com.

Texture, texture, texture

With everything from wallpaper to linens to artwork, texture brings added dimensions to the room. As with color and patterns, don’t be afraid to mix and match for a unique look that blends different tactile elements for a space that is as pleasing to the fingertips as it is to the eye.

Smart enhancements

No modern home makeover is complete without the consideration of technology. Smart features and devices bring added enjoyment and convenience to nearly every aspect of modern living. Be sure to consider which electronic features can be integrated into your smart home network, so once the renovating is done you can simply flip a switch and sit back to enjoy the stunning results of your effort.