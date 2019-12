Holiday hours

Melani Caron, General Manager

Christmas Eve

Open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Reservations required; limited seating; pre-fixed menu

Snack bar open 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Coffee bar – closed

Christmas Day

All HOA operations closed

New Year’s Eve

Lunch open 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Limited menu from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Complimentary chips and salsa at the bar top from 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Prix-fixe dinner menu only 5 p.m.-8 p.m., regular menu not available. Reservations required.

Snack bar open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. regular hours

Coffee bar open 7 a.m.-11 a.m. regular hours

New Year’s Day

Restaurant open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. regular hours

Snack bar open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. regular hours

Coffee bar open 7 a.m.-11 a.m. regular hours