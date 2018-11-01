Ground has broken on new resort series

Ground has broken and the infrastructure is underway in the Sonesta Neighborhood, Unit 20C, in preparation for the new Resort Series at Robson Ranch Arizona!

These innovative plans, priced from the $190s, include open-concept living, two bedrooms, two baths and other remarkable features for affordable, resort-style living. Plus, the abundant outdoor living spaces are perfect to entertain friends and family. Each of the new Resort Series plans will be available in three stunning elevation choices: Spanish Colonial, Arizona Ranch and Desert Prairie.

“In my experience we must always continue to adjust and try new ideas, responding to changing times and buyer’s wants and needs,” said Jason Hatch, Vice President of Sales. “The new Resort series homes now offered at Robson Ranch AZ is one of those ideas”.

The Capri makes the most out of its 1,236 sq. ft. with an open concept floor plan that allows for a seamless flow of space and sense of openness throughout the home. Equipped with a master suite and bedroom 2, the Capri also provides several design options such as an expanded laundry room or garage extension for homeowners to personalize the home to fit their needs. In the great room, the Capri takes a classic design to a modern level with a media niche, perfect for in home entertainment. The Capri with den, featuring 1428 sq. ft., is a fabulous extension to an already incredible floorplan. Perfect for those that need extra space for hobbies, collections, or just a quiet place to relax, the Capri with den provides the option to fit your needs. There are also additional options to extend the master bedroom, bedroom 2, or garage for more space where you need it most.

At 1,487 sq. ft., the Cabo is designed for flexibility and flow. The kitchen provides a personal space for those that love to cook while still providing a direct view to the dining area and great room to keep the home feeling connected. To personalize the plan, there are plenty of home options such as a front nook, extended master bedroom or a den conversion into a 3rd bedroom for those that expect plenty of visitors to your gorgeous new home.

Be on the lookout for updates about this incredible new home series. For more information about the Resort Series or any of our innovative floorplans, call 520-426-3300 or visit robson.com.