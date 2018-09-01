Grand Opening – New Mandara Model Home

The new Mandara model home, part of the Tradition Series, features open concept living, master bedroom suite, den, two-car garage and a spacious outdoor space with plenty of options designed for casual, yet elegant living and entertaining.

“The Mandara plan delivers on all of the ‘must haves’ for today’s buyer in a very efficient design that maximizes the important spaces of the home,” said Steven Berry, Senior Vice President, Architecture and Design for Robson Communities, Inc. “With 1,884 square feet, the Mandara lives and feels much like the higher-end Premiere Home Series.”

A walk through the foyer gives way to a den that can be used as a library, office or additional living area. Optional doors can be added. Then get ready for the “wow” moment as you move into the great room of the home with its 11-foot ceiling and views to the outdoor living space offering great options for furniture placement to enhance alfresco living at its best.

The master suite is generously sized and provides views to the rear yard with an option to increase its depth, perfect for an added sitting area. The master bath features an oversized shower with a large walk-in closet which allows for plenty of clothing storage.

An owner’s entry gives direct access from the garage to the home and is just steps away from the laundry room. A golf cart garage option is available for this plan and a four-foot extension option adds additional storage for the garage.

A new, exciting feature that is becoming popular again is the front porch. Two of the four distinct exterior elevation designs feature a 12-foot x 10-foot deep front porch seating area. The front porch supports the desire for the home to “live to the front” and allows homeowners to interact with friends and neighbors as they stroll by.

The Mandara is designed with all the upscale amenities buyers have come to expect with the latest options and design features. It’s all part of the resort-style amenities designed to live life inspired at Robson Ranch Arizona.