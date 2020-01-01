Good News, Great Joy!

Operation Christmas Child (OCC) is a world-wide annual event to send hope and joy to children in need around the world.

Twenty-three Robson Ranch volunteers in conjunction with Rock Springs Church traveled to the Fullerton, CA Operation Christmas Child Processing Center to work for two days preparing the packed shoeboxes to be sent to children around the world.

The team spent their time inspecting boxes for non-compliant items such as food and toothpaste. The boxes were then taped, scanned, and placed into cartons to be loaded onto semi trucks bound for containers and planes. Over the two days that we worked, more than 100,000 boxes were processed and sent to the Philippines and Indonesia. It was a pleasure to work alongside a multitude of volunteers. The trip was both fun and rewarding.

Our volunteers, led by Dave and Bev Douglas included Patty Adkins, Jim and Teresa Baxter, Steve and Lynn Bishop, Hope Hood, Greg and Veronica Long, Frank and Elsie Pirkel, Alyce Sandusky, Bill and Laura Schaible, Lew and Betty Sforzini, David and Dennice Smith, Larry and Becky Sundin, and Howard and Sally Van Arsdale.

We would like to thank all who generously gave of their time and funds to pack and prepare boxes, as well as pay for shipping and handling. The 2019 OCC Robson Ranch season closes with 2,756 boxes lovingly packed and sent to children in need. If you would like to be a part of this fun and rewarding ministry, contact Dave and Bev Douglas at 520-876-4363. We look forward to a great year of shoeboxes in 2020.