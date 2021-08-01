Get Your Stitch Fix With Needle Crafter’s

Diana Oleson

For those of you who are new to Robson Ranch, welcome! We hope that you will join us for knitting, crochet, hand embroidery, counted cross-stitch, weaving, macramé, and needlepoint. This club is free to join and classes are free as well.

The Needle Crafter’s will not be meeting in August, but will resume on Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Creative Arts Center from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Needle Crafter’s are very grateful to all of you who have donated yarn to our group. This allows us to continue making items for Operation Christmas Child, the Eloy Veterans, The Hope Center in Eloy, and the parent liaison and outreach program for the Eloy Elementary School District. The items we make include doll blankets, lap robes, hats, ear warmers, scarves, and gloves.

There is no better joy than when we bring happiness to others. Have a great summer!