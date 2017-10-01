Get ready for the Welcome Back Party October 22

Get ready for the Welcome Back party Sunday, October 22, in the Hermosa Ballroom. The doors open at 5:00 p.m. and dinner is at 5:30.

Menu: apple stuffed pig with an orange glaze, sweet potato au gratin, lychee nut and orange slaw and green beans. Dessert will be live action station, pineapple jubilee.

There will be indoor games for you to play including a large Connect Four and Jenga! made by our very own Marv Enerson.

Tickets are $20 for homeowners and $30 for non-homeowners. Ticket sales are at the Sports Center, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 1:00-7:00 p.m., Friday 1:00-5:00 p.m. and all day Saturday. Ticket sales end October 16.