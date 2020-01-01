General Manager’s Report

Melani Caron, general manager

Happy New Year Robson Ranch Arizona!

To keep up with tradition, I’d like to reflect back on 2019 and start off the new year by bragging to you, just a bit, about some of the staff’s accomplishments this past year.

To begin with, the guest relations team (greeters) know first-hand that first impressions can make all of the difference in the world. In 2019, they said “Welcome to Robson Ranch” 1,100 more times compared to 2018. In all, we had 72,907 visitors and guests enter through the guest lane.

Next is the patrol team, who drove approximately 39,000 miles around the Ranch last year, up slightly from 2018 with the opening of the new units. Here is a fun fact for you—the earth is approximately 24,900 miles round. Either way, driving around Robson Ranch or around the world, we’ve had our fair share of oil changes and a few new tires put on.

Got tools? Our maintenance team was responsible for repairs that included the AC’s, pool heaters, steam generators, kitchen equipment, and much more. In all, they oversaw 783 work orders last year, which is a decrease of 150 work orders from 2018. In part, the decrease is due to keeping up with our preventative maintenance program.

The sports club team stays very busy with the variety of duties they oversee. In all, the sports club staff welcomed a total of 62,736 visitors to the sports club last year, which is an amazing increase of 20,000 more visitors and guests to the sports club over 2018.

Celebrations and parties of all types kept our banquet team busy with a total of 15 weddings, 15 outside events booked (that means revenue to the HOA), and plenty of homeowner events such as bingo, anniversaries, memorial services, award ceremonies. A lot of planning goes into having a successful banquet, and I can tell you as I have witnessed it myself, the team takes great pride in their work down to the smallest detail.

Who’s hungry? I think it’s safe to say the one thing that we all have in common, no matter who you are, is food! This past year, the restaurant staff took orders for, cooked, and served more than 65,786 meals for guests at the Grill. That’s also a lot of dirty dishes to clear, wash, and put away. We take great pride in having a knowledgeable team of food and beverage employees to make your dining experience an enjoyable one.

Lastly, the Ranch House front desk is the “hub” of all incoming phone calls, general questions (such as submitting Architecture and Landscape Committee permit applications and billing questions), onboarding, sending email alerts, accepting and tracking work orders, and so much more. The desk can be very busy at times, so we want to thank you in advance for your patience.

On behalf of the entire Robson Ranch Arizona staff, we look forward to being a part of the community in 2020 and seeing you around! Wishing you all a very happy, healthy, and prosperous new year.