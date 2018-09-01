General Manager’s Report

Melani Caron

While Arizona is traditionally seen as a desert state with cactus, agave and coyotes, one of the many perks we are able to enjoy year-round is the ability to have a lush green lawn. You may be asking yourself how can this be?

During the summer months, we use Bermuda grass because it tolerates our triple digit temperatures. As both the day time and night temperatures drop, the Bermuda will start to die and go dormant. In mid-September, the landscapers will begin to lower the deck height of the mower and eventually scalp the Bermuda lawn which helps to allow room for the winter rye grass. The planting of the rye grass is called over-seeding because you are planting rye seed over the existing Bermuda. The general rule of thumb for when to plant the winter rye is when the temperatures at night are consistently around the 60-degree range. Please be sure to continue to read this update until the end for important information for homeowners who have a grass lawn.

Sometime next May, the winter rye grass will naturally start to die off due to its inability to thrive outside of the milder Arizona winter months. Water and warmer temperatures will awaken your dormant Bermuda summer grass naturally so there is no need to replant your summer lawn. There will be a time where the winter lawn and the summer lawn are not sure what to do (go dormant or return) as we often see our temperatures fluctuate in the spring between hot and cold as our weather transitions from one season to the other. Now, with this wealth of information, you will be able to both see and understand the transformation that the HOA and golf course lawns go through over the next several weeks.

For homeowners within Robson Ranch who may have grass lawns, the subject of over-seeding requires your attention too! Per the ALC guidelines dated June 1, 2013: “any grass that is visible from neighboring properties must be over-seeded in the fall/winter.” Please don’t miss the window of opportunity to ensure your summer lawn meets the Association’s requirement that your lawn is over-seeded, too. If you have any questions please call Melani Caron, General Manager, at 520-426-3355.