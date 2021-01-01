Fusing Club—100 Members Strong!

Doris Betuel

Greetings Robson Ranch residents! By now, you might have heard that the Robson Ranch Fusing Club (RRFGC) is a happening place! We have just reached a major milestone and now have over 100 members! Thank you to outgoing president and VP/administration, Mary Beth Smith and Faythe Daniel for their leadership and amazing efforts this last year! Welcome to new president, Janet Vaupel and VP/administration, Susan Vaupel. Janet and Susan join Mary Nunn, Pat Picune, and Doris Betuel as treasurer, secretary, and VP/communications, respectively to guide the RRFGC for 2021.

Our club creates fun and colorful projects. Come join the fun! From beginners to seasoned artists, the possibilities are endless. Create one-of-a-kind pieces for yourself or your friends and family. We enjoy studio time four days a week, and we always have a monitor on hand to guide you in your project work. In addition to making your own projects, it is always fun to see what other members are making too. Check out some recent creations by our talented artists.

We are located at Studio 5 in the Creative Arts Center and would love to have you join us in this social and fun activity. Beginner classes are held about once/month and once you have created your first piece, you will be addicted to this art form. You are only limited by your own imagination. Your friends and family will be amazed at your creations!

Please contact Doris Betuel at dorisbetuel@gmail.com if you would like further information or would like to sign up for a beginner class. Come join the fun!