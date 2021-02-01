Fused Glass Fun

Doris Betuel

The Robson Ranch Fused Glass Club is up and running in 2021! In addition to the usual items you can make in our studio (plates, bowls, ornaments, etc.), our members are enjoying some specialty classes to create some extraordinary art, such as yard planter stakes, totem poles, hearts (are you ready for Valentine’s Day?), or lanterns for yourself or someone special! While these classes are open to members only, you can get started by joining our active and friendly club by taking an orientation class. After learning the basics, you can create some beautiful art to decorate your home or to give out as gifts to your family and friends. If you are interested in attending an orientation class, please email Doris Betuel at dorisbetuel@gmail.com or Mary Nunn at flyingnunn1947@gmail.com. We are limited to the size of classes, but will get you into this amazing art form as soon as possible.